‘Men in Black: International’ introduces new agents, weapons and aliens

The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe, but so have the scum of the universe.

And to keep us safe, decorated Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and determined rookie M (Tessa Thompson) are partnered – an unlikely pairing that just might work.

As they face a new alien threat that can take any form, including MIB agents, they must join forces on a globetrotting adventure to save the agency, and ultimately the world.

Building on the idea that there are aliens from other worlds living among us, Men in Black (MIB): International introduces new agents, weapons, aliens and locations, while bringing together some of today’s most in-demand and talented actors.

They include Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as the titular heroes, Agents H and M.

Emma Thompson reprises her role as the head of MIB, and Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson and Kumail Nanjiani also play key roles.

Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald return as the franchise’s “guardians”, having produced all four films, starting with 1997s Men in Black, and have brought on board director F Gary Gray, whose work encompasses epic action and thrills (The Fate of the Furious), raucous comedy and galvanising drama (Straight Outta Compton) to bring scale, laughs and a unique vision to the sequel.

Men in Black: International screenwriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway had earlier penned the screenplay for Iron Man, which helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe – the tone of which was inspired by MIB.

Indeed, the MIB franchise is defined by its creativity and inventiveness – blending comedy, science fiction and adventure, a mix that other franchises would follow.

The movie opens in cinemas today.

