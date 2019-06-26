‘The Lion King’ tickets are now on sale

About 25 years ago, Disney’s animated film The Lion King hit screens worldwide and became an instant classic.

In addition to smashing box office records, the film boasted big-name actors doing the voice-overs and an unforgettable soundtrack with some original compositions by Sir Elton John.

Skip forward a quarter of a century, and add the state-of-the-art special effects and CGI technology now available to production houses, and you have the much anticipated live action version of this classic film.

Director Jon Favreau utilises these pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.

Featuring the voices of James Earl Jones (Mufasa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and Billy Eichner (Timon), The Lion King is set to open in cinemas on July 19, which is, coincidentally, the same date it opened all those years ago.

So, if you are planning on celebrating Disney’s 25th anniversary of this film favourite and want to beat the queues, you better hurry because ticket sales have just opened.

Info

Genre: Action-adventure.

Cast: Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones.

Director: Jon Favreau.

Release date: July 19, 2019

