‘Avengers: Endgame’ past R100m at South African box office

This past Youth Day weekend, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame officially became the second film in history to pass R100 million at the South African box office.

This comes off the back of the unprecedented record-shattering debut in cinemas when Avengers: Endgame opened on April 26, achieving the biggest industry opening weekend (R34 million), the biggest opening day (Friday, April 26, R9.2 million) and the biggest single day (Saturday, April 27, R11.8 million).

The film passed a number of other milestones, including the biggest ever opening weekend of any Super Hero, Marvel Studios and Disney film, and it became the fastest film to hit the R30 million mark in South Africa.

After only its second weekend of release (May 3-5), the film crossed it’s 2018 predecessor Avengers: Infinity War to become the second highest-grossing film of all time. This means that Marvel Studios now holds the top 3 all-time positions at the local box office with Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

“These records showcase the extraordinary support Marvel Studios continues to garner from cinema-goers,” said Christine Service, Senior Vice President of The Walt Disney Company Africa in a statement.

“Following the historic runs of Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, we are eagerly anticipating the continued expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to celebrating it with fans across the country.”

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is currently in cinemas.

