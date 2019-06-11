Movies 11.6.2019 05:11 pm

New Frozen 2 trailer takes the world by storm

Elsa in Frozen 2 | Image: Supplied

In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

Tuesday’s reveal of a new trailer for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 has re-energized fans for the long wait ahead of its official release.

Offering a glimpse at the dramatic journey Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven take into the unknown, Frozen 2 promises to answer the major mystery of why Elsa was born with magical powers.

“The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough,” said Disney in a statement.

From the Academy Award-winning team – directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Frozen 2 opens in South African cinemas on 6 December 2019.

Just in time for a Christmas treat for the whole family.

(Compiled by: Kaunda Selisho)

