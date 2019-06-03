Movies 3.6.2019 10:02 am

‘The Lion King’ roars into theatres in less than 50 days

Kaunda Selisho
The Lion King poster | Image: Supplied

The Lion King poster | Image: Supplied

To mark the milestone, Disney released new character posters as well as a brand-new TV spot of Simba‘s journey to be king.

Staying true to the classic story, director Jon Favreau utilises pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.

Featuring the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon, Disney’s The Lion King opens in cinemas nationwide on July 19, 2019.

Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book), journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolises his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny.

But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother— and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own.

The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy, and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

To celebrate the milestone, Disney released new character posters and a new TV spot.

Check out the character posters:

character posters for Disney’s “The Lion King” character posters for Disney’s “The Lion King” character posters for Disney’s “The Lion King” character posters for Disney’s “The Lion King”  character posters for Disney’s “The Lion King” character posters for Disney’s “The Lion King” character posters for Disney’s “The Lion King”  character posters for Disney’s “The Lion King”  character posters for Disney’s “The Lion King” character posters for Disney’s “The Lion King” character posters for Disney’s “The Lion King”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Taylor Swift gets dragged for ‘copying Beyonce’s homework’ 3.5.2019
Beyonce stops the world with simultaneous film and album drop 18.4.2019
Why Trevor refused to dance with Usher at Bey and Jay-Z’s party as Black Coffee played 1.3.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 