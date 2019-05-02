WATCH: First trailer for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie

With the Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu due out in May, another film is taking advantage of interest in live-action video game adaptations.

Sporting human teeth, gangly limbs, and gelled blue hair, there’s no mistaking November’s Sonic the Hedgehog for a cuddly, sarcastic Pikachu.

Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden star in Sonic the Hedgehog, a live-action and CGI hybrid movie about renegade speed freak and planet-saving blue blaze Sonic the Hedgehog.

With Ace Ventura and Dumb and Dumber lead Carrey as longtime Sonic rival Dr Robotnik, Schwartz (Parks & Recreation, DuckTales) gives voice to the title character. James Marsden of X-Men and Westworld plays Sonic’s ally in the local police force.

In the film, the Sega video game mascot finds himself linked to massive power outages. The cause: his incredible turn of speed.

Hence Robotnik’s involvement as an unhinged mastermind brought in by the military, tasked with capturing Sonic before another crippling electrical event.

However, when police officer and Green Hills sheriff Tom Wachowski (Marsden) gets there first, he buddies up with Sonic to stop Robotnik achieving world domination.

Sonic made his debut in a 1991 video game and has since starred in over three dozen other franchise entries, including a team-up with Nintendo mascot Mario for a sequence of Olympic Games titles.

