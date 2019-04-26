DontSpoilTheEndgame, warns Marvel

As Marvel fans all over the globe flock to cinemas to view the latest film in the 22-film series, Disney and Marvel, along with the film’s stars, have warned fans not to spoil the Endgame.

As the film premiered in various cities, the video was shared and viewed millions of times begging people not to ruin the film for those who had not yet seen it.

This is the second warning Marvel has had to issue this month after pirated clips of the film, presumably shot on a cellphone, were posted on social media.

The narrative once more uses as its jump-off point the search for the elusive Infinity Stones which, lumped together, can destroy a planet.

In the last Avengers yarn Thanos, the intergalactic despot from Titan, had stolen the six Infinity Stones to inflict his will on all of reality. Now the Avengers want them back and they are determined to go to great lengths to find them.

The story involves time travel (the back to the future variety) and this is where the film becomes a little complex and the storyline a touch blurred at stages. Back and forth, our superheroes go at dizzying speeds and their adventures are not without mishaps along the way.

The ensemble cast is large and characters from all the Avengers episodes – including Ant Man played by Paul Rudd, Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the recent hit Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) – put in appearances. Among the mob fighting for the good guys are Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and his tribe and The Guardians of the Galaxy crew.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd production to emerge from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is just more than three hours long, which certainly gives fans their money’s worth of entertainment.

And remember, #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

READ: Avengers Endgame review: Out-of-this-world superhero extravaganza

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.