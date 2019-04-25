Principal photography to begin on 25th Bond film, starring Rami Malek

James Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today confirmed the start of principal photography on the 25th official James Bond film begins on 28 April 2019.

The announcement took place at GoldenEye in Jamaica, once the home of Ian Fleming where he created the James Bond character in 1952.

Fleming wrote 12 novels and two collections of short stories on the island. GoldenEye is owned and operated by Island Outpost, founded by Chris Blackwell who formerly owned Island Records, but GoldenEye will not be used as a filming location for Bond 25.

From Albert R. Broccoli’s EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007.

Fukunaga confirmed the returning cast: Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and introduced Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Rami Malek.

In Bond 25, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up, asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The 007 production will be based at Pinewood Studios in the UK, and on location in London, Italy, Jamaica and Norway.

Wilson and Broccoli commented, “We’re thrilled to return to Jamaica with Bond 25, Daniel Craig’s fifth instalment in the 007 series, where Ian Fleming created the iconic James Bond character and Dr No and Live And Let Die were filmed.”

The production has employed approximately 500 local Jamaican cast and crew, and has support from the Government of Jamaica led by the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism and the Film Commission.

