What Men Want: Taraji P Henson is a woman in man’s world

Citizen reporter
Taraji P. Henson in What Men Want. Picture: Jess Miglio

The film is inspired by Nancy Meyers’ 2000 hit ‘What Women Want’.

Opening today in cinemas is the comedy What Men Want, starring Taraji P Henson.

Henson plays Ali Davis, a successful sports agent who is constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she’s passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world … until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.

With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go puts her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test.

Inspired by film director Nancy Meyers’ 2000 hit What Women Want, What Men Want puts a woman in the driver’s seat to deliver a smart comedy packed with lots of laughs – and heart.

Max Greenfield, Taraji P. Henson, and Chris Witaske in What Men Want (2019)

What Men Want. Picture: Jess Miglio

Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Henson (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Empire) leads a stellar cast featuring Tracy Morgan (30 Rock), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton), Tamala Jones (The Wood), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaids), Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens), Max Greenfield (The Big Short), Richard Roundtree (Shaft) and many others.

What Men Want brings together a powerhouse filmmaking team, including producers Will Packer (Girls Trip, Straight Outta Compton, Ride Along) and James Lopez (Night School, Girls Trip); director Adam Shankman (The Wedding Planner, Hairspray).

The screenplay is led by Tina Gordon, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory and the story is by Jas Waters and Tina Gordon.

The comedy’s executive producers are Henson, Adam Shankman, Matt Williams, David McFadzean, Dete Meserve and Amy Sayres.

