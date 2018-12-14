Elliot the Littlest Reindeer review – Poorly animated fable

It’s the most wonderful time of the year” as the seasonal tune goes.

Along with Maria Carey and Boney M egging you and your festive bonus on through packed shopping malls, film production houses kick into overdrive with their barrage of festive-themed movies.

If celluloid history has taught us anything, it’s that these movies are more often than not directed at kiddies and parents desperate to keep their little ones entertained.

Created as an afterthought, much like that bowl of coleslaw at Christmas dinner, these movies are nothing more than big-screen fillers for the holidays.

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer is right up there with worst of them, but kids won’t mind. After all they’re just there for the outing and their concessional popped corn and sugar rush.

This poorly animated fable revolves around Elliot (Josh Hutcherson), who is actually a miniature horse dead-set on competing in Santa’s yearly Olympic-type event to select a new addition to pull his sleigh. It’s that or be sold off to an evil lady (Martin Short), who secretly wants to turn her purchased pets into biltong.

Elliot and his goat best friend-trainer Hazel (Samantha Bree) set out to prove that he is the horse for the job.

That said, the film offers some useful messages about bullying, perseverance, support and friendship – all of which you can let the babysitter deal with while you get on with your late-minute shopping.

Info

Rating: ★★☆☆☆

Cast: Voices of Morena Baccarin, Josh Hutcherson, John Cleese

Director: Jennifer Westcott

Classification: PG

– haydenh@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.