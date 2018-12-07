Catch the Bollywood Movie Festival on SABC 3

SABC 3 has announced the launch of its Bollywood Movie Festival starting on Sunday, December 23 at noon and continuing into next year with top quality releases each week.

While the sheer size of India’s film industry is impressive in itself, the channel promises a variety of films, from ancient epics to period crime dramas, contemporary rom-coms and mind-boggling sci-fi, as Indian cinema covers every established film genre and invents some along the way, offering an entirely different kind of film-making.

The epic historical romance, Bajirao Mastani, starts the season in magnificent style, with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali telling a timeless story of forbidden love, featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles.

Like South Africa, India is a multilingual nation, and the second festival film will be the Tamil language comedy, Magalir Mattum, with Jyothika leading an ensemble cast in a story about school friends reuniting after a 30-year interval.

Tamil and Hindi films will be alternated throughout the season, with 13 titles in each language, and each film having subtitles in English.

Of course, the single standout feature that sets Indian movies apart is the integration of music and dance. Whether you are watching an action thriller or an off-beat psychological drama, there are musical interludes with stunning dance sequences, upping the entertainment factor, while setting up the viewer for the next pivotal chapter in the narrative.

Tune in to the Bollywood Movie Festival 2018-2019 every Sunday at noon on SABC 3.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.