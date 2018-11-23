Bolshoi Ballet comes to the big screen

Ster-Kinekor Cinema Nouveau is presenting The Bolshoi Ballet, a collection of the greatest classical ballets onscreen.

With unmatched technical skills, the internationally renowned classical ballet company, based at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, never disappoints,

Here’s the full line-up:

Don Quixote (from November 24)

Duration: 2h55 with an interval of 15 minutes

Don Quixote kickstarts the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema 2018-19 season on a journey to find true love. Don Quixote of La Mancha and his faithful servant Sancho Panza set off to meet Don Quixote’s ideal woman, Dulcinea.

Cervantes’ hero comes to life in this critically acclaimed staging of this intensifying performance. Principal dancers Ekaterina Krysanova and Semyon Chudin lead the spectacular cast of toreadors, flamenco dancers, gypsies and dryads in Bolshoi style.

The Nutcracker (from December 8)

Duration: 2h20 with an interval of 15 minute

It starts on Christmas Eve when the clock strikes midnight. The magic begins when Marie’s wooden nutcracker doll comes to life and transforms into a prince! Soon her other toys come alive, and Marie and her prince embark on a dreamy, unforgettable adventure.

A holiday tradition for the whole family, The Nutcracker sweeps the stage with hours of enchantment and fantasy. Along with Tchaikovsky’s cherished score and some of the Bolshoi’s greatest artists.

La Sylphide (From January 5)

Duration: 2 hours with an interval of 15 minutes

La Sylphide is one of the oldest surviving ballets, and a treasure in the Danish Bournonville style. It’s a whimsical tale of an ethereal winged creature called a sylph.

The story surrounds a young Scotsman James, who on his wedding day, is awoken by a kiss from the mystical creature. Entranced by her beauty, James risks everything to pursue unattainable love.

La Bayadere (From March 23)

Duration: 3h20 with an interval of 15 minutes

Set in India, this ballet is filled with deep love, passionate hatred and murderous intrigue. Dazzling sets and costumes and one of the most iconic scenes in ballet, the “Kingdom of the Shades”, illuminate the tragic tale of the temple dancer and the warrior’s doomed love.

