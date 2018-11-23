Hunter Killer review – Pure nail-biting, mindless action

What’s long, hard, full of seamen and can be enjoyed by both ladies and gents?

It’s Hunter Killer, of course, the submarine action thriller by South African-born film director Donovan Marsh.

Adapted from the bestselling book Firing Point by authors George Wallace and Don Keith, the film slowly immerses its audience in the first 20 minutes but then quickly picks up the pace with impressive underwater and on-the-surface action sequences.

With blue-eyed Scottish tough nut Gerard Butler in the lead role as US submarine Commander Joe Glass and easy-on-the-eye stud Common as Rear Admiral John Fisk, there’s also some eye candy for the ladies.

What’s it about?

Commander Glass and his crew are on the hunt for an American submarine that’s disappeared in the Arctic Ocean. The crew soon learn that a secret Russian coup is in the offing when a rogue minister of defence kidnaps the Russian president and threatens to dismantle the present world order.

With crew and country on the line, Glass assembles an elite group of Navy SEALS to sneak through enemy waters, rescue the kidnapped Russian president and prevent World War III.

Butler is good at rescuing presidents (Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen?) and he does a great job keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

While there is no short supply of bullets, torpedoes and explosions, Hunter Killer is certainly not gunning for any awards for dialogue and as the action and suspense kick into overdrive, no submarine movie cliche is left unturned.

Why you should see it?

Having already released in the US last month, critics have come down hard on it but I’ve never been one to steer people’s choices in films. After all, it’s just a movie and meant to entertain.

In spite of its predictability at times, it still proves to be a better-than-expected action romp that will make one think twice about quickly popping out to the concession stand or the midscene toilet break.

Although it’s only Marsh’s second action film, the first being Avenged, he gets a thumbs-up from me for Hunter Killer.

Go and see it for yourself. Eat popcorn, have cool drinks and enjoy some really good mindless action for a change.

Info

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Cast: Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Common

Director: Donovan Marsh

Classification: Action

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.