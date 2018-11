Disney has released a first glimpse of the highly anticipated 2019 adaptation of the 1994 smash-hit movie The Lion King.

The remake stars Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, South Africa’s own John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogan as Pumba and Billy Eichner as Timon, with James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.

