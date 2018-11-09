In defence of Venom

Since it’s release last month, to say that Venom hasn’t been well-received is an understatement. It’s currently sitting at 29% on Rotten Tomatoes (that would be ‘Rotten’) and 35% on Metacritic (not much better). Critics have slammed it for everything for its uneven tone, its muddled plotting, to Tom Hardy’s neurotic portrayal of the character of Eddie Brock. One review states that it’s “perhaps the worst Marvel-derived origin story ever” and another called it “a turd in the wind.”

Let me set out my stall right from the start: Venom is not a great movie. However, it’s a thoroughly enjoyable one and initially I battled to understand where all the (ahem) venom out there for this film was coming from.

It may have had something to do with the fact that the trailers promised it would be a resolutely dark affair. From Venom’s dreaded visage to the sight of Tom Hardy sending thugs flying by shooting goo from his body, one might be forgiven that Venom would be rather more violent and gory than the final release, and more flesh-crawling in tone.

There have also been complaints from diehard Marvel fans that Venom’s origin story in the film breaks with comic book lore. Venom began life as one of Spiderman’s villains; the titular symbiote bonded with Peter Parker and when the latter realised his passenger’s bloodthirsty tendencies, he got rid of it. This prompted the symbiote to bond with Eddie Brock, a journalist who had an axe to grind with Spiderman, whom he blamed for losing him his job.

Let’s address the second complaint first. Yes, the story in Venom isn’t comic canon, but this was a given since Sony has released Spiderman back to Marvel. But then, Venom’s appeal as a character isn’t banked on him being one of spidey’s villains. As the character progressed in the comics, he became more of an unhinged anti-hero in his own right, and as far as I’m concerned, liberating him from a situation where his existence depends on the web-head being present makes him a more bankable – and interesting prospect.

As far as the first complaint is concerned, yes, Venom has been portrayed as a rather dark soul at times, but he’s also been written as a borderline socially-autistic goof. Anyone who doubts this should read the Venom: Lethal Protector comic, which the movie contains more than several nods to, including the city it’s set in, and the identity of the main villain, Riot. It’s also worth pointing out that Tom Hardy’s performance is note-perfect as Brock and the way he dives into some of the film’s comedy set pieces (and the odd lobster tank) is admirable and entertaining to say the least.

Venom has been unfairly slammed, because fans and critics expected it to be something it’s not. It isn’t a Marvel staple (al wise cracks and mind-blowing action). It’s not the superhero horror flick that many expected for the month of Halloween. It’s not even fan service. Instead, it’s a darkly comic movie about a pair of losers who may just be the best superhero comedy double act to get their own movie. Mark my words, this has ‘cult’ written all over it and for good reason – it’s damn good fun when taken on its own terms.

