Movies 2.11.2018 02:05 pm

25th Japanese Film Festival in SA

Citizen reporter
Survival Family.

Talented directors and artists are bringing a multitude of thought-provoking tales to SA.

Once again, Ster-Kinekor Theatres: Cinema Nouveau will host film fans to another compelling Japanese Film Festival. The 25th festival starts today.

Showing first at Cinema Nouveau V&A in Cape Town at 8pm is It’s A Beautiful Life. Cinema Nouveau Rosebank in Johannesburg is next on November 9.

It’s A Beautiful Life is a story that follows a group of elderly and driven women from a small agricultural town. When a staff member at the agricultural cooperative suggests a food garnishing business, the three ladies work hard to grow their business from the bottom up.

Following this inspiring story of determination is Survival Family. The film, showing tomorrow at Cinema Nouveau V&A and on November 10 at Cinema Nouveau Cape Town is a comedy-filled film that follows the Suzuki family life in Tokyo.

Like many families, the Suzukis are divided by technological devices. All things change once the family wakes up to nonfunctional technological appliances. What seems to be a normal power outage unfolds into a story of endless humour.

Survival Family is quite fitting for all horror film fans.

Also showing on November 10 at the V&A and at Cinema Nouveau Cape Town, The Complex is a film with all scare factors. When a nursing student is woken up by strange sounds from her dead neighbour’s apartment, Asuka is taken on a journey of many scary surprises.

With only a cleaning man and a 10-year-old boy on her side, Asuka is in a race against time not to become the next complex victim.

Ending the festival on a high note this year is Genius Party Beyond on Sunday at Cinema Nouveau Rosebank and on November 11 at the V&A in Cape Town.

From renowned Japanese animation directors and artists of films such as Castle in the Sky, Spirited Away, Samurai Champloo, this talented team bring to South Africa a multitude of thought-provoking tales, to create a collection of originality in storytelling genius.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

