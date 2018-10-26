4 horror movies to terrify you this Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and, unfortunately, it lands on a school night next Wednesday.

This means that, for those who fancy dressing up and partying, celebrations of the year’s spookiest day will likely take place this weekend or next weekend.

However, for the night itself, you may want to consider putting on streaming services and scaring yourself silly. With that in mind, here are four films that are currently available on various platforms:

Apostle (Netflix)

This Netflix original really isn’t for the faint-hearted. It might start slowly enough but it’s not long before it’s in sinister, mind-bending and, at times, rather bloody territory.

The Apostle tells the story of a former missionary, Thomas, who travels to a remote island near Wales to rescue his sister, who is being held prisoner by a religious cult. Once there, he tries to stay off the radar, as the cult begins to suspect it has an intruder in its midst.

As he tries to free his sister, Thomas uncovers some gruesome truths about the cult and its practice of blood sacrifice. You may want to watch this one from behind the sofa.

The Shining (Netflix)

If you haven’t seen Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s classic, there’s no better time than Halloween. Imagine being trapped in a haunted hotel with a malevolent force, with Jack Nicholson at his most wild-eyed and frenzied, and you’ll start to have some idea of what you’re in for

Raw (Showmax)

Probably one for vegans to avoid, Raw tells the story of Justine, a brilliant 16-year-old student starting out at veterinary school. As part of a school hazing, she’s forced to eat raw meat, a cruel initiation for a vegetarian.

Much to her horror, she develops a taste for it and it’s not long before she’s craving raw meat … in all its various forms. Don’t watch this on an empty stomach.

IT (Amazon Prime)

This remake of the Stephen King classic was arguably the most frightening film of 2017.

Starting with the disappearance of a young lad on a rainy day, the story follows a group of young friends as they search for him, while avoiding the vicious bullies in their neighbourhood.

However, the real threat here is Pennywise, the demonic clown who wishes to lure the group to their deaths. If you don’t have coulrophobia (fear of clowns) before watching this, you will by the end.

