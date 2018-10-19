4 cult movies you can’t miss

When old films age well, they become classics in the modern context, even if they initially received bad ratings, low box office returns or had limited release.

If you’re not in the Halloween horror mood, here’s some cult classics that will warm your heart (and probably have you snorting with laughter) again.

Jawbreaker

Starring: Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Judy Greer

Director: Darren Stein

This movie has it all. A black comedy about teens that accidentally kill their best friend, unforgettable slow-motion fashion sequences, Imperial Teen’s Yoo Hoo and Rose McGowan’s raunchy and empowered performance as Courtney Shane – that at times have you rooting for the mean girl.

Jawbreaker was way ahead of its time, with drenchings of female empowerment and a darkly fantastical look at teen life, idol worship and how meaningless high school relationships are.

A Christmas Prince

Starring: Rose McIver and Ben Lamb

Director: Alex Zamm

If you haven’t heard about this Netflix Original, it’s time that you introduce yourself to this ultimate Yuletide guilty pleasure.

You know the story for the most part – aspiring journalist travels to Europe to get the scoop on a prince, they fall in love but not without the royals trying to end the relationship.

Shmaltz from beginning to end – but the kind of schamlatz that warms your heart. More good news is a sequel is releasing later this year, and you can’t miss out on this first instalment that’s the oh-so-good kind of bad.

The Sweetest Thing

Starring: Cameron Diaz, Selma Blair and Christina Applegate

Director: Roger Kumble

Before Girls’ Trip and Bridesmaids, The Sweetest Thing was the standard of gross-out female comedy.

From a catchy musical sequence about penises, glory holes and a movie montage ripping off Grease, Dumb and Dumber and Pretty Woman, this is one of those timeless films that will instantly make you feel better. Its thin plot is also a joy because you just get to giggle along.

Mean Girls

Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Tina Fey

Director: Mark Waters

The film that made October 3 an unofficial holiday has had such a powerful role in modern pop-culture thanks to its endless quotable lines and the fact that it explores “girl world”, where all the fighting is sneaky.

But there’s important messages of not serving others, being authentic and never making “fetch” happen. It’s also the film that launched the careers of a number of A-listers like Rachel McAdams and cemented Tina Fey as a comedic genius.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.