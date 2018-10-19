Don’t miss these two horror movies on Showmax

Are you bored of the current glut of bigger-is-better prequels, sequels, and remakes at cinemas?

Do you miss the days when arthouse movies were available in South Africa?

Then we have good news for you: A Ghost Story and Raw are coming first and only to Showmax in South Africa this month, just in time for Halloween. Both arthouse favourites have a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Raw

Raw shocked Cannes in 2016, winning the FIPRESCI Critics Prize, then became the talk of Toronto, where audiences reportedly regularly walked out, threw up and fainted.

The no-under-18 horror movie went on to win 16 more awards for 30-something French writer-director Julia Ducournau.

It was the fourth-highest ranked foreign film and the fifth-highest ranked first feature in Indiewire’s Critics Poll last year.

Garance Marillier stars as Justine, a brilliant 16-year-old student starting out at veterinary school. Everyone in Justine’s family is a vet. And a vegetarian.

After Justine is forced to eat raw meat for the first time as part of a first-year hazing routine, she starts to explore the pleasures of the flesh – in all its forms.

A Ghost Story

Days after wrapping the critically acclaimed Pete’s Dragon remake for The Walt Disney Company in the summer of 2016, writer-director David Lowery was already immersed in his next project – an independently produced ghost story set in Texas.

A Ghost Story stars Oscar winner Casey Affleck as a recently deceased man, now a ghost shrouded in a white sheet and Rooney Mara, who plays his grieving widow.

A Ghost Story won 11 international awards and was named one of the top 10 independent films last year by the National Board of Review in America.

