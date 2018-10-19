Kanarie review – A war of emotions

It’s been a long time since I have been so immersed in a South African movie, but Kanarie is one of those rare gems that occasionally emerge.

Directed with style and feeling by Christiaan Olwagen, this Afrikaans production gives shape and form to a troubling episode in South African history – the border war in the 1980s.

Kanarie does not depict the actual war, but cleverly examines an aspect that I believe has never been shown before. It’s bold and brave and the allround acting is first rate – especially from its lead character, Schalk Bezuidenhout.

He portrays 18-year-old Johan Niemand, a boy from the small town of Villiersdorp who, like many others, is called up by the military to serve his country.

Niemand has had many difficulties in his young life. Bullied at school because of his love for British New Wave music, and especially Boy George of Culture Club, and the singer’s latent sexuality, Niemand decides to take an easier route.

He auditions and is accepted by the South African Defence Force Choir, the Canaries. Against a landscape where law and religion oppress individuality, Niemand and his fellow Canaries have to survive harsh military training, as well as undertaking a tour of the country.

They entertain while at the same time fortifying the belief in the military effort and promoting the cause of both church and state. On tour, Johan falls in love with a fellow choir mate (Hannes Otto) and the tenuous relationship serves to question everything about himself and his world.

During their tour of small towns, where they are accommodated by local residents, the group get to meet a variety of people; some whom wholeheartedly support the choir and the military action and those who try to awaken the men to the realities of apartheid South Africa in 1986.

The movie is laced with provocative arguments about religion, patriotism and sexuality.

The meticulously-crafted script by director Olwagen and musical director Charl-Johan Lingenfelder captures the dilemma of those young men giving their lives often for a cause in which they do not believe. The characters are all believable and well-rounded.

The Niemand character has to face up to all this emotional conflict, addressing his own emerging creativity and passion for music. His blossoming ultimately leads to a confrontation with his commanding officers.

The movie brilliantly captures small town mentality and homes in on an era that began to see major political shifts.

Kanarie is one of the best South African movies in years.

Info

Rating: ★★★★☆

Cast: Schalk Bezuidenhout, Hannes Otto, Germandt Geldenhuys, Gerard Rudolf, Jacques Bessenger, Ludwig Binge, Francois Jacobs, De Klerk Oelofse, David Viviers, Andrico Goosen

Director: Christiaan Olwagen

Classification: 13 DS

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.