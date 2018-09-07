 
menu
Movies 7.9.2018 11:48 am

Mile 22 review

Peter Feldman
Mark Wahlberg as James Silva in Mile 22. Picture: STX Films

Mark Wahlberg as James Silva in Mile 22. Picture: STX Films

It’s a pity the audience has to suffer through the 35km journey to the airport, frame by tedious frame.

Mile 22 is a miserable, choppy and uneven action yarn that even Mark Wahlberg’s heroics cannot save.

Director Peter Berg’s approach hinders every frame of this tedious slog of narrative, where the relentless fight scenes are so sharply edited it’s impossible to see who is doing what to whom. But it doesn’t matter because the story doesn’t make any sense.

Wahlberg plays a CIA officer named Jimmy Silva. Jimmy, we learn, was a child prodigy whose mind “moves faster than others”. He uses his remarkable intellect to become a killer for the US government.

He is not a nice guy, mistreating his colleagues and abusing his underlings.

Lauren Cohan as Alice Kerr in Mile 22. Picture: STX Films

He continually screams at a fellow member of his team (Lauren Cohan). On a co-worker’s birthday, he swats the cake off the table. He professes to hate nerds who work on computers and rants on about governmental slaughter.

Silva’s latest mission involves ferrying an important informant (Iko Uwais) out of a fictional Asian country. He is instructed to do this by his superior, played by a creepy John Malkovitch. The informant knows the location of some stolen radioactive powder.

The country’s corrupt government would prefer he did not leave, which makes the 35km trek to the airport especially dangerous. A pity an audience has to suffer through it, frame by tedious frame.

Info

Rating: ★★☆☆☆

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Iko Uwais, Lauren Cohen, John Malkovich

Director: Peter Berg

Classification: 16 LV

Related Stories
Ellen: The Ellen Pakkies Story review 7.9.2018
BlacKkKlansman review 7.9.2018
Archbishop Desmond Tutu biopic set for release 4.9.2018

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.