A.X.L review

With swiftly developing technology, it’s difficult to keep abreast of what is possible in today’s evolving world.

Director Oliver Daly pushes the envelope with A.X.L. and creates a fascinating scenario in which a boy and his dog are extended to another level.

A.X.L. is a top-secret, robotic dog created by the military to help protect tomorrow’s soldiers. Code-named by the scientists who created him, A.X.L. stands for Attack, Exploration, Logistics, and embodies the most advanced, next-generation artificial intelligence.

After an experiment gone wrong, A.X.L. is discovered hiding alone in the desert by a kind-hearted outsider named Miles (Alex Neustaedter).

The bullied teenager finds a way to connect with him after activating his owner-pairing technology. Together, the two develop a special friendship based on trust, loyalty and compassion.

Helping Miles gain the confidence he’s been lacking, A.X.L. goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his new companion, including facing off against the scientists who created him and who will do anything to get him back.

Knowing what is at stake if A.X.L. is captured, Miles teams up with a smart, resourceful ally named Sara (Becky G) to protect his new best friend on a enduring adventure.

Aimed at a teenage market, A.X.L. is anchored by two appealing leads in Neustaedter, of Colony TV fame, and the seductive Becky G, who help hold the narrative together.

Off-road biking, in which Miles is a ready participant, also forms an aspect of the story line.

There are bad guys and teenage bullies in this plot but the two engaging characters, with the aid of the helpful metal hound, manage to surmount numerous obstacles. All in all, an above-average yarn for the gaming brigade.

Info

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

Cast: Alex Neustaedter, Becky G, Thomas Jane, Alex MacNicoll, Dominic Rains, Ted McGinley

Director: Oliver Daly

Classification: 10LV