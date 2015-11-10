Berita wins big

Award winning singer – songwriter, Berita, added another accolade to her already impressive resume when she took home the Music Artist of The Year award at the annual Zimbabwe Achievers Awards which took place this past weekend at the Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

“I’m so honoured to be the winner for Music Artist of The Year at the 2015 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards, I feel privileged to be honoured by my home country for the work I have done thus far,” says the singer in a statement.

“It’s been an amazing year! I have received great exposure from the Zimbabwean media and public around my collaboration featuring Zimbabwean music legend, Oliver Mtukudzi, and I am very grateful for the continuous Support. This accolade is very special to me. I’m really humbled by the number of accolades I have received this year, from Zimbabwe to the Eastern Cape, for my music and songwriting. I’m inspired to work harder and I hope to cross even more boundaries”

Berita’s latest single, Mwana Wa Mai Remix, is currently on rotation on radio stations across the country and features industry heavy weights Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela and remixed by the award-winning Black Motion.

Listen to the Mwana Wa Mai Remix here: https://soundcloud.com/beritamusic/berita-mwana-ma-wai-black-motion-remix

Watch Mwana Wa Mai music video here:

Famously known for her hit single Thandolwethu from her debut album CONQUERING SPIRIT, Berita released a sophomore album titled Songs of Empowerment in December 2014. Songs of Empowerment is inspired by the likes of Nina Simone, Miriam Makeba and Dorothy Masuka. The album boasts an impressive collection of songs mostly written and co-written by Berita. Make sure to get a copy in all good music stores and digital platforms.