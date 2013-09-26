Candice Swanepoel visits motherland

The Victoria’s Secret model was welcomed at the airport by her mother Eileen, who last had a visit from her 24-year-old daughter over Christmas last year.

Boasting about the famous beauty’s trip to the country especially for them, Woolworths tweeted: “We’re SUPER excited to announce that SA’s very own Candice Swanepoel has just landed in Cape Town to shoot 2 hot new upcoming campaigns for us!”

According to Channel24, the model’s trip will be short-lived though, as she starts work on Friday before returning to Paris on Saturday night.

Candice first tweeted about her trip home on Monday, saying: “1 more day till my trip to the motherland #southafrica #africaunite can’t wait to see my family!…”

She then again took to her Twitter account on Wednesday morning, when she proudly said that “…#greenpassports are the #best passports”.

Born in the small town of Mooi River in KwaZulu Natal, Swanepoel was discovered by a model scout at the age of 15, during a trip to a flea market in Durban.

She has been dating Brazilian male model Hermann Nicoli since she was 17 and is good friends with fellow models Behati Prinsloo and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

– TEAMtalk Media