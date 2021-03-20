WATCH LIVE: Joint funeral service of Menzi Ngubane and his father

Menzi Ngubane is being laid to rest today, along with his father, Ndodeni Ngubane, who passed on three days after the actor’s passing.

The 56-year-old actor was born Esgodini KwaSomsuku in Ladysmith, and passed away last Saturday after suffering a stroke.

The legendary actor previously flirted with death when he was diagnosed with kidney failure and underwent dialysis for three years. It was in September 2014 that Menzi had a kidney transplant.

His family said this chapter of his life saw him becoming an advocate for healthy living that he raised awareness on kidney failure.

Watch the livestream of the funeral below:

Menzi had a colourful career and blew away audiences young and old. At the time of his death, he was working on an international movie and focusing on his mentorship programme.

He first made his mark in the industry when he played Cijimpi on Kwakhala Nyonini.

He aced the role and that saw doors opening for him in many shows, including a musical called Street Sister. So good was Menzi at his craft that he scored the role of Enoch Sontonga in a national anthem musical and starred as Brutus in a theatre play called Seazer. In 1995, he starred in a movie called Askari, where he played the role of Patrick Khumalo.

This was followed by major roles on Ubambo Lwami, Yizo Yizo, Gaz’ Lam and Soul City.

Menzi even featured alongside award-winning international actor Samuel L. Jackson in a movie called In My Country. In September 2003, Menzi landed a role on Generations, where he captured the hearts of many South Africans with his role as Sibusiso Dlomo.

After spending 11 years there, he ventured on to Gold Diggers, Ashes to Ashes and later Isibaya.

Little did anyone know that this would be his last role as taxi boss Judas Ngwenya. He is survived by his wife Sikelelwa and two daughters.

