Bulgarian artist faces huge backlash for ‘blackface’ makeup

Viewers of a European music competition are wondering how is blackface still a thing in 2021?

The Bulgarian singing competition, Kato Abe Kankm Boaa (Като две капки вода) , translated to “Like two drops of water” tasks contestants with imitating famous international artists and performing their hit songs.

Mixela Marinova was given the task of imitating Nomcebo Zikode for the massive hit song Jerusalema with Master KG.

While Marinova not only sang Jerusalema she took this to a another level by wearing prosthetics and makeup to look like Nomcebo. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams shared her disgust at the singer deciding to impersonate her using blackface.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)





The show seemed unaware of a backlash, especially the historical background of blackface used in plays and movies by white actors to demean blackness.

ALSO READ: Nomcebo Zikode opens up about life after ‘Jerusalema’ success

This did not stop them from sharing images of Marinova to promote the episode.

Seen as tone deaf, people streamed the comments section of their Instagram pages, despite limiting the comments on the posts they shared. Reality star Porsha’s fans were also quick to share their opinions and disbelief at the effort taken to pull off this blackface.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.