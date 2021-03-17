Celebs & viral 17.3.2021 11:40 am

Mdoda declares 10 April Wendy Williams Day and we’re confused

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Anele Mdoda and Wendy Williams. Picture: Screengrab

Anele Mdoda declared that April 10 is Wendy Williams Day in South Africa and tweeps are wondering which SA she is talking about.

The good intentions of radio host Anele Mdoda to show fellow TV host Wendy Williams the love South Africa has for her has backfired.

Williams  has one of the top talk and gossip shows in the world, she has a new movie coming out about her rollercoaster life that will be released on the Lifetime channel on DStv.

Doing the press junket for the film, Mdoda had the opportunity to interview Williams and made an interesting proclamation – that since Wendy Williams: The Movie will air locally on 10 April, that day is officially Wendy Williams Day.

Wendy seemed to take this seriously.


Anele did admit this was her doing and that it was not a “lie” to declare it Wendy Williams Day.



Williams’ film will tackle her cocaine addiction, the health problems she experienced as a result, the infamous video of her collapsing live on set and the end of her marriage to Kevin Hunter.

Their relationship made headlines after Hunter’s infidelity was splashed across tabloids when the woman he had an affair with fell pregnant.

