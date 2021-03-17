The good intentions of radio host Anele Mdoda to show fellow TV host Wendy Williams the love South Africa has for her has backfired.

Williams has one of the top talk and gossip shows in the world, she has a new movie coming out about her rollercoaster life that will be released on the Lifetime channel on DStv.

Doing the press junket for the film, Mdoda had the opportunity to interview Williams and made an interesting proclamation – that since Wendy Williams: The Movie will air locally on 10 April, that day is officially Wendy Williams Day.

Wendy seemed to take this seriously.

Which of you lied to Wendy and told her April 10th is Wendy Williams day in South Africa? ???? pic.twitter.com/InqWzWyAIf — Aubrey (@Aubreychiibi) March 17, 2021





Anele did admit this was her doing and that it was not a “lie” to declare it Wendy Williams Day.

It’s not a lie nje https://t.co/iBGkesf1xu — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 17, 2021

Wendy Williams be giving a herself a holiday in our own country, that time Nelson Mandela’s birthday is not even a holiday.???? pic.twitter.com/MlXFizefJs — Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) March 17, 2021

….wait….@WendyWilliams….April 10th is Wendy Williams Day is South Africa???…SUXOKA sana….which South Africa…who lied to you nana….hehhh???… pic.twitter.com/80edHnAH7N — ????Jade Jin Su???? (@HerRoyalHotLass) March 17, 2021





Lmao. Stop tagging me on this tweet guys. Wendy’s documentary airs here on the 10th so it’s Wendy Williams Day. Take it. Or leave it. https://t.co/AgN58IiZ9B — Siya (@MrSkota) March 17, 2021

Anele was being a groupie to Wendy Williams and she ended lying to her and involving the whole country like WTF is Wendy Williams day? pic.twitter.com/sqrfWy34Pl — Rakgadi T (@TherealMadamT) March 17, 2021



Williams’ film will tackle her cocaine addiction, the health problems she experienced as a result, the infamous video of her collapsing live on set and the end of her marriage to Kevin Hunter.

Their relationship made headlines after Hunter’s infidelity was splashed across tabloids when the woman he had an affair with fell pregnant.

