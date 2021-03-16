Andile Mpisane marks his 20th by giving back

Football player, musician, businessman and reality show star Andile Mpisane is marking his 20th birthday, yes 20th by giving back.

Before we get into the luxury gifts during his intimate birthday party on Monday, the young soccer chairman of Royal AM FC wanted to do some good for his 20th.

Aware of the fees must fall protests occurring in some universities in the country, Mpisane decided to donate R200 000 for 20 university students. Each student will get R10 000.

“Growing up requires one to look at things differently. As a young chairman my focus has been on seeing team @royalam_fc grow but we cannot neglect the difficult year we’ve had because of Covid-19 as it has resulted with many people being left unemployed and in unfavourable financial situations,” he says.

“In light of the current #FeesMustFall situation and in celebration of my 20th birthday this year, I would like to give back by gifting 20 university students that have recurring debt from 2020 with R10 000 each towards their fees. You can also nominate someone in need of this financial aid.”

Students from universities around the country are protesting against financial exclusion and for the scrapping of historical debt.

Mpisane shared the details of how students can apply to be considered for the donation, and the money will go directly to the registered institution, not the student’s personal account.

Mpisane still managed to have a good time by having a brunch style party attended by close family and friends. His mother, businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize said she was “proud” of him and the man he is becoming.

“I’m particularly proud of Andile’s notion this year to help those in need and putting their needs first before yours.”

Here are some of the lavish gifts Mpisane received:

The Sync Gucci stainless watch above is worth $320 to $500( R6,000+), Andile Mpisane was gifted this for, the customised diamond incrested makes it worth much more.

