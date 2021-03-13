Celebs & viral 13.3.2021 09:35 pm

Double blow for SA after actress Noxolo Maqashalala dies

Citizen reporter
The late Noxolo Maqashalala playing the role of Zandile in Diamond City. Photo: TV SA website

The acting fraternity suffered huge losses on Saturday, after news broke that Eastern Cape-born actress Noxolo Maqashalala had died earlier this month.

44-year-old Maqashalala’s body was found at her Johannesburg home on Friday, Dispatch Live reported.

It is believed the actress had been dead for about week before she was found. 

Maqashalala was well known for her role as Viwe in the first three seasons of youth drama series Tsha Tsha

She also appeared in Generations, Binnelanders, Diamond City and Intersexions.

News broke on Saturday that another actor, Menzi Ngubane, had also passed away. 

Ngubane had long suffered health problems, and passed away due to a stroke at his home. 

It is not yet known how Maqashalala passed away. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards

