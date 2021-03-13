Double blow for SA after actress Noxolo Maqashalala dies

The acting fraternity suffered huge losses on Saturday, after news broke that Eastern Cape-born actress Noxolo Maqashalala had died earlier this month.

44-year-old Maqashalala’s body was found at her Johannesburg home on Friday, Dispatch Live reported.

It is believed the actress had been dead for about week before she was found.

Maqashalala was well known for her role as Viwe in the first three seasons of youth drama series Tsha Tsha.

She also appeared in Generations, Binnelanders, Diamond City and Intersexions.

Rest In Peace Queen Noxolo Maqashalala. I will always remember your strong commanding voice and passion in your screen performances on Tsha Tsha, Generations, Intersections and Rythm City.. Lala Ngoxolo sisi.. #RIPNoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/tSC3owpfFe — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) March 13, 2021

Lo sisi acted her heart out on diamond city, just like she did as Viwe ku Tsha Tsha when I first saw her???????????? Rest in Eternal peace Noxolo Maqashalala ???? pic.twitter.com/k38TWGBx76 — Lona Ndlela (@Lona_Ndlela) March 13, 2021

#noxolomaqashalala she died alone????,only to be found by some delivery person after a week,????, this means no1 checked on her 4that long????, wow guys, this is just too sad, must have been awful. This is just too painful.????????????????. — MaNgema???????? (@eyasengweni4) March 13, 2021

News broke on Saturday that another actor, Menzi Ngubane, had also passed away.

Menzi Ngubane

Noxolo “Noxee” Maqashalala The South African Acting fraternity has lost two remarkable members. Tonight we mourn their last breaths taken but tomorrow we celebrate their craft they shared with us.

Goodnight Menzi & Noxee.#RIPMenziNgubane #RIPNoxoloMaqashalala

????️????️ pic.twitter.com/GzBiPlUbfd — Yongisa Keswa (@YongisaKeswa) March 13, 2021

Ngubane had long suffered health problems, and passed away due to a stroke at his home.

It is not yet known how Maqashalala passed away.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards

