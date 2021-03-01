Celebs & viral 1.3.2021 03:37 pm

Boity and ‘Legacy SA’ actor Anton Jeftha spark dating rumours

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Are they or aren't they a number? Boity and Anton Jeftha. Picture: Instagram

Both have been sharing very cheeky messages on social media which have us wondering, are they dating? 

Dating rumours are swirling around businesswoman and media personality Boity Thulo and actor Anton Jeftha.

The pair have been spotted a few times together in the streets of Joburg, with Jeftha showing his appreciation for her rap performance in Soweto on Sunday.

The duo were sharing very cheeky Instagram stories between each other, which had us wondering, are they dating?

Anton Jeftha shared cheeky posts with Boity. Picture: Screengrab, Instagram

There are also pictures in question during Valentine’s Day when Boity posted a bunch of red roses and a private helicopter. Said partner was not revealed. However, Jeftha was also pictured in a very similar looking location with the same helicopter in the background.

Dating rumours swirl between Boity and Anton Jeftha. Picture Screengrab, Instagram

Jeftha has made a name for himself playing Sebastian Price Junior (SJ) on M-net telenovela Legacy SA.

Because of his easy on the eyes appearance, this has landed him on the South African television hunk hall of fame according to fans, capturing the hearts of women across the land.

Boity was applauded at the weekend for speaking out against the comments Euphonik made when he shared a screen shot of a message purporting to be from his rape accuser. She said: “This is not a joke!!! You’re being accused of the most violent crime and you’re turning it into a shits and giggles circus!”

When asked for comment on the dating rumours, Jeftha representative Juliette Jansen said she had no comment.

ALSO READ: Legacy’s Sebastian ‘SJ’ Price spills the tea

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

