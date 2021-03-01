Flight to Qatar could have been a cat-astrophe

An ordinary tabby cat caused havoc on board a flight from Sudan to Doha in Qatar at the weekend.

Sudanese airline Tarco Aviation was on route from Khartoum International Airport Doha. The flight had an unwelcome passenger, the crew were shocked to find a cat on board 30 minutes after liftoff.

Doha News reported the cat attacked the captain, causing him to do a U-turn back to Khartoum Airport for an emergency landing.

Local Sudanese newspaper said it Al Sudani had information from passengers the plane was standing in the hangar at Khartoum Airport the night before it was to fly to Doha.

So how did the cat managed to get in undetected?

They suspect it got into the cabin of the plane during the time the aircraft was being cleaned or an engineering review of the aircraft.

As bizarre as this story may sound, the punchlines on Twitter were just as entertaining.

This could have led to a mid-air catastrophe.

(Sorry!) — Anthony Byatt (@anbyanbyanby) February 28, 2021

sequal to snakes on a plane — thelostnz (@thelostnz) February 28, 2021





Hah, could be a dog propaganda ???? — ឵ (@fullmoon6661) February 28, 2021

Poor moggie realised they had boarded the wrong flight and wanted to go to [drum roll] Khatmandu. — Nick Must (@Nick_M_Baja) February 28, 2021



