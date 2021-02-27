Social media users report Euphonik for sharing alleged rape accuser’s apology

Social media users have been dragging DJ Euphonik, real name Themba Nkosi, for sharing a screen shot of a message allegedly coming from his rape accuser.

In January, a woman took to Twitter to accuse DJs Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging and raping her 10 years ago.

The two have repeatedly denied the allegations on social media. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence.

Euphonik said in a statement following the dismissal: “We are pleased to state that after considering all of the evidence collected while investigating the claim made against us, the chief prosecutor has dismissed the allegations on the basis that the allegations are without merit. The docket has been marked Nolle Prosequi. As we’ve said before, these are false allegations and we are deeply saddened that GBV, a serious crisis in South Africa, was weaponised in this manner. A huge thank you to all our family, friends, supporters and to our legal team.”

On Saturday morning, he shared a screen shot of a message purporting to be from the duo’s accuser. In the message, she apologises for the accusations and asks Euphonik for help.

It reads: “Themba I’m sorry for what I did to you and Dj Fresh. The people who made me do this are turning away from me because the lawyers want to push this further and the truth will come out but it was all a lie and I don’t know what to do because I’m scared I’m going to be arrested. Journalists are calling me everyday. Please forgive me.”

Euphonik pleaded with his rape accuser’s family to help her “before things get out of hand.”

“Can this girl’s family and friends help her before she hurts anyone else or herself? Unfortunately, my sister you’ve said, done and damaged way too much to expect any level of help from me,” he said.

But his rape accuser, known only as “Nampree”, says she never sent the message.

“I don’t even have this man’s number for me to text him,” she said.

People who travel a lot need a dual SIM phone so bo "kleva" go look at what a dual SIM iPhone status bar looks like. nazi kakhulu lol ???? — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) February 27, 2021

Nazi kakhulu nina bo I believe. pic.twitter.com/J3EI1d1XvL — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) February 27, 2021

Social media users have now reported Euphonik’s Twitter account for sharing a screen shot that shows his accuser’s number while some question the authenticity of the message.

don’t forget to report Euphonik’s account for being abusive/harmful for publishing someone’s private number. this is how you do it ???????? pic.twitter.com/YnLeip38a3 — mpumz. (@_Mpumz) February 27, 2021

