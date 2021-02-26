Robert Ngwenya’s arrest warrant set aside – divorce saga continues

The Family Domestic Court in Pretoria North set aside the warrant arrest for businessman Robert Ngwenya.

Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena’s estranged husband had a warrant of arrest issued against him after allegedly violating a protection order Mabena obtained last December.

In a statement on behalf of Ngwenya, it read: “Advocate Sybrandt Stadler successfully argued the matter on behalf of Ngwenya. The court found that the warrant of arrest issued against him was flawed and that Miss Mabena is not in any imminent harm or danger as per the warrant of arrest suggested. ”

The protection order was to withhold access to possessions such as the car keys for a Mercedes ML63, a fridge, TV, house and beds they both still share, as their divorce has not been finalised.

Earlier this week, Ngwenya’s representative said a Sowetan report of the warrant of arrest was a “mystery” to them and they did not get its contents after requesting them. Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters could not confirm or deny the warrant, according to the publication.

Representative Priscilla Malinga confirmed to The Citizen on Friday Ngwenya was made aware of the warrant of arrest in court. The arrest warrant was not in regards to assault, verbal or emotional abuse, nor stalking Mabena, she said.

The main application to set aside the interim protection order and the granting of an order in favour of Ngwenya has been postponed.

He is reportedly planning to lay a case of defamation of character against Mabena and media houses involved in “misrepresenting and publishing defamatory statements”.

Mabena was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder on 28 January. The charges were later dropped.

