Master KG’s Jerusalema featuring the gospel singer Nomcebo Zikode is still a global hit even today, leaving many people all over the world crippled with FOMO (fear of missing out) and wanting to participate in the #jersualemachallenge.

A group of Redemptoristine nuns at a Country Dublin monastery have mastered the Jerusalema challenge dance routine in a viral dance video circulating on social media – and viewers are very impressed.

Dressed in red and blue habits, the group of women ranging in ages from 28 to 91, parade through the monastery in a viral video, dancing in harmony to the choreography of the Jerusalema dance challenge. The video was a hit on the internet, receiving more than 19,000 views, and 10,000 shares.

The nuns took part in the challenge and posted the video to bring joy to people who may need it while “praying for our world in these challenging times” to uplift people’s spirits during the lockdown, they said.

The sisters were challenged to participate in the challenge by their fellow Redemptorist Fathers and Brothers, who also made an appearance in the viral dance video.

The sisters participated in the challenge not as a gimmick, but as a form of prayer during the global pandemic, for people who may be struggling with coping in these trying times. The sisters have devoted their lives to a life of prayer, which has limited their interactions with the outside world.

With this viral video they hoped they could use the “prayer” to encourage hope and keep the world united.

A sister from the group said the challenge brought them closer together, also that they were astounded at the reactions and responses they have been receiving from across the globe.

