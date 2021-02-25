Celebs & viral 25.2.2021 10:36 am

Fashion designer Quiteria won’t apologise for ‘fat shaming’ Lesego Thlabi

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Comedian and host Lesego Thlabi. Picture: Instagram

Lesego Thlabi aka Coconut Kelz claimed that fashion designer Quiteria called her ‘fatty boom boom’ after a failed fitting.

Lesego Thlabi called out fashion designer Quiteria Kekana for making her feel “less than” and body shaming her during a fitting on Wednesday.

Quiteria and George Malelu are a well-known couture fashion label called Quiteria & George but the pair split in 2019. Quiteria has since gone solo with his own fashion label, called Quiteria Atelier.

Quiteria & George famously dressed Beyoncé for the 2018 Global Citizen concert in Johannesburg.

The comedian and host of SABC3’s Trending SA detailed her unpleasant experience during a fitting, naming Quiteria as the “famous designer”  who used the words “fatty boom boom”, seemingly unhappy with her body size, which Lesego says he was told beforehand.

“Does he not then declare very loudly in the store after a failed try-on that he has nothing for me & then uses words like ‘fatty boom boom’ to describe how I’d look in the designs. Yoh.”

With many people wondering which designer body-shamed her, satirical comic Coconut Kelz caved in and named him.


Thlabi said fat-phobia is a different kind of shaming, she felt less than and that her body was not “good enough” for the designer’s dresses.

People jumped to her support and shared similar experiences with the designer.


Speaking to The Citizen Quiteria said he didn’t understand why he was called out and whether this was a cruel “vile joke”, he repeated what he said on his Instagram Live earlier on Thursday morning.

“I am not apologising for nothing or for anything, nobody is going to see it. I am going to have decisions with the parties involved and get more out of this story.”


