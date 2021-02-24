WATCH: Dr Tumi ‘okay’ but shaken after phone snatched

Gospel singer Dr Tumi has been left shaken after his phone was snatched while on a phone call.

CCTV footage captured the popular hit maker at a Midrand car wash while waiting for his car to be cleaned, not realising a criminal was lurking.

A representative for Dr Tumi, Kgaogelo Makweya, confirmed the man in the video is the singer and the incident occurred on Tuesday.

“He has reported the incident to the police, he is okay this is not a nice experience. Just his phone was taken. It’s something that can be replaced, its just an inconvenience.”

Midrand police said they could not comment as they were not aware of the report.

The phone was the latest iPhone 12 with an estimated value of R19 000.

The multi-talented and award-winning musician is also a part-time doctor when he is not singing to sold-out stadiums.

Tumi was named the best guest judge in the history of “Idols SA” after his guest appearance during the season 16 audition stages.

Last week there was controversy when it was reported by the “Sunday Times” that he received R500 000 after the Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture and recreation organised a two-hour virtual prayer service.

EFF suggested that the payout was “too little” but the department said the report was misleading and insinuated R500 000 was directly paid to the artist. In fact, some of the money went to the production team and securing television space because the artists had volunteered their services.

