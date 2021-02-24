Celebs & viral 24.2.2021 12:49 pm

WATCH: Even Siri has had it with Eskom

Sandisiwe Mbhele
WATCH: Even Siri has had it with Eskom

SABC broadcasters Sakina Kamwendo and Leanne Manas laugh at Siri's reaction to Eskom's electricity increase. Picture: Screengrab

Manas read a tweet from a viewer on their thoughts of the nearly 16% electricity hike, many of it not good, when Siri had something to say about it too.

State-owned enterprises are not in the good graces of many South Africans nor are they in a sound financial state – and even an artificial intelligence (AI) feels the same way.

SABC broadcasters Leanne Manas and Sakina Kamwendo were sharing their concerns about a possible tax increase in the upcoming budget speech and the decision by Eskom to increase electricity prices by nearly 16%. Manas wondered how much more taxpayers can take.

She read a tweet from a viewer on their thoughts of the 15.63% electricity hike, many of it not good when Siri chirped in and had something to say about it too.


The veteran broadcasters struggled to keep their composure in this hilarious reaction. Siri is a built-in, virtual assistant for Apple users.

Viewers suggested maybe Siri had more to say and a possible interview was a good idea.


The electricity tariff increase will commence on 1 April 2021 after Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) reached an agreement on the power utility’s allowable revenue for the 2021-22 financial year last month.

ALSO READ: Eskom set to increase electricity prices by 15,63% on 1 April

Eskom welcomed the judgement by the North Gauteng High Court to grant the increase, saying the judgment would help the power utility efficiently recover incurred costs for the production of electricity.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Streaming service not-so-free, but SABC is trying 18.2.2021
How the SABC plans to rival Netflix and Showmax 16.2.2021
Warrant of arrest issued as Dimakatso Ratselane’s husband ‘on the run’ 15.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

General 30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg

Covid-19 Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19 

Breaking News Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set

Eish! Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain

today in print

Read Today's edition