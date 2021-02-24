WATCH: Even Siri has had it with Eskom

State-owned enterprises are not in the good graces of many South Africans nor are they in a sound financial state – and even an artificial intelligence (AI) feels the same way.

SABC broadcasters Leanne Manas and Sakina Kamwendo were sharing their concerns about a possible tax increase in the upcoming budget speech and the decision by Eskom to increase electricity prices by nearly 16%. Manas wondered how much more taxpayers can take.

She read a tweet from a viewer on their thoughts of the 15.63% electricity hike, many of it not good when Siri chirped in and had something to say about it too.

This is an absolute CLASSIC moment of Live Television. We asked viewers how they felt about electricity prices increasing by almost 16% on April 1st. As @sakinakamwendo & myself where reading the responses – #Siri felt she needed to add her thoughts!

Sound on loud & enjoy ???? pic.twitter.com/loYRy9ZGuF — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) February 19, 2021





The veteran broadcasters struggled to keep their composure in this hilarious reaction. Siri is a built-in, virtual assistant for Apple users.

Viewers suggested maybe Siri had more to say and a possible interview was a good idea.

Hey @LeanneManas and @SakinaKamwendo have you thought of interview Siri ? Like a real live interview ? — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) February 19, 2021

On point Siri! Just watched “NEXT” on Showmax-shows you AI is watching & listening to us!! All the time! Thanks for the laugh! — Michelle Torr (@michesparkling) February 19, 2021

Eskom must write a letter of apology to Siri???? — Lerato Nkhahle (@LavinodeDon) February 19, 2021



The electricity tariff increase will commence on 1 April 2021 after Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) reached an agreement on the power utility’s allowable revenue for the 2021-22 financial year last month.

ALSO READ: Eskom set to increase electricity prices by 15,63% on 1 April

Eskom welcomed the judgement by the North Gauteng High Court to grant the increase, saying the judgment would help the power utility efficiently recover incurred costs for the production of electricity.

