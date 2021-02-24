Celebs & viral 24.2.2021 10:49 am

We’re convinced that Cardi B is South African

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Rapper Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

Cardi B posted a food dish that looked very much like mogodu and her American fans were confused.

International rap superstar Cardi B might just have a love affair with South African foods and culture.

The musician posted a food dish that looked very much like mogodu, a southern African dish consisting of tripe – intestines from a cow or sheep, served as a stew with pap or dumpling.


Known for her love of food, Cardi’s fans were confused about this dish in particular and weren’t impressed by the appearance. Others thought it was a Mexican dish called menudo, a Mexican soup made of beef tripe and hominy.



The tripe delicacy is known by different names in across the world, South Africans were more than happy to share what its called locally.


Cardi B turned heads when she wore local designer Gert-Johan Coetzee ensemble for her husband’s Offset birthday in December 2020.

The musician proudly showed off a beautiful beaded skirt and corset by Coetzee on social media, showing videos modelling the outfit.

