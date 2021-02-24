We’re convinced that Cardi B is South African

International rap superstar Cardi B might just have a love affair with South African foods and culture.

The musician posted a food dish that looked very much like mogodu, a southern African dish consisting of tripe – intestines from a cow or sheep, served as a stew with pap or dumpling.

Who likes this besides me ? I got it my from my dad . pic.twitter.com/lTqTgjFZqT — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 24, 2021





Known for her love of food, Cardi’s fans were confused about this dish in particular and weren’t impressed by the appearance. Others thought it was a Mexican dish called menudo, a Mexican soup made of beef tripe and hominy.

tf is this????? pic.twitter.com/Cr8ZnFn1n0 — justin timberlake HATE account (@bhadmakaveli) February 24, 2021

Menudo. it’s a Mexican soup made of pork tripe and hominy. It’s really good and makes a hell of a hangover cure. I know it don’t look appetizing, but don’t knock it till you try it. — Marcus valle (@marcus_valle116) February 24, 2021





did I just hear that shit start clucking — jay (@JAYVERSACE) February 24, 2021

Cuz I thought it was boiled honey combs until other stuff came up on the spoon. pic.twitter.com/U3DLKRU0vU — Steve Jr (@DwayneJay) February 24, 2021



The tripe delicacy is known by different names in across the world, South Africans were more than happy to share what its called locally.

You chowing Usu (Tripe) in Zulu accent pic.twitter.com/DKoZupFNm7 — iGAMA_U_JUNE _16 ☸️ (@Phelele_Gama) February 24, 2021





Mmmmmmh????????

Now we call that Mogodu back here in the Motherland! pic.twitter.com/H5mFQyGol4 — Android 16???????? (@Owen_Mothiba) February 24, 2021

She eat Mogodu …. She has to be South African I’m convinced. ❤ — BlissGang (@Sbuja) February 24, 2021

Cardi B turned heads when she wore local designer Gert-Johan Coetzee ensemble for her husband’s Offset birthday in December 2020.

The musician proudly showed off a beautiful beaded skirt and corset by Coetzee on social media, showing videos modelling the outfit.

