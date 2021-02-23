Kim’s $2.1 billion divorce from Kanye to be new Hulu show

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew and family have signed new deals with Hulu and Star for a new unscripted show to air sometime this year.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and her soon to be ex-husband Kanye West have been going through a divorce for the past seven months. It has been reported the new TV show will focus on their $2.1 billion (R31 billion) divorce.

Although the divorce may appear to be a quick one, reports have said that Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been in turmoil for a few years. The couple have been living in two different homes for the past few months. Reports said Kim reached her breaking point in the marriage in 2018 when Kanye said in an interview with TMZ that “slavery was a choice”.

Kim was left uneasy with Kanye’s statement and began to question him as her husband, as well as their marriage, but tried to work through that with Kanye to save their union.

The TV star reached her final breaking point last year when Kanye aired personal details about their marriage during his presidential bid and then took to Twitter to bash Kim and accuse her of cheating and trying to lock him up with a doctor.

The couple both signed prenuptial agreements to protect their combined assets and are working on dividing their shared assets which amount to $2.1 billion, based on the terms of their prenups.

Kim’s main concern is the well-being of the four children she has with Kanye. With all eyes on her and her rapper husband’s divorce, she is worried about the privacy of her kids. With the couple living apart for some time now, their children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – are not surprised by their parents splitting, as it is something they have become used to.

