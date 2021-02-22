DJ Fresh and Euphonik accuser alleges her home address was leaked

After alleging that a police officer leaked her witness statement to the media, DJ Fresh and Euphonik’s accuser, known only as “Nampree”, has further alleged her home address was also leaked.

She shared this information along with a statement by Women Inspired Solutions for Empowerment (Wise) which is a not-for-profit organisation assisting in her pursuit for justice.

Men using their status and power to intimidate and silence me. This is only the beginning. I can’t talk a lot bc even my physical address was leaked and andiyaz what’s next. pic.twitter.com/3dOIopKRfc — ❤ (@Nampree) February 22, 2021

Last week, the organisation issued a public statement lambasting newspaper Sunday World for publishing the contents of a witness statement provided by the accuser upon opening her case. The said statement was in the form of a letter addressed to national and Gauteng police commissioners.

This was following a media report detailing the victim’s side of events based on a statement she provided to police.

“The contents of the article were sourced from a case opened by the victim of the sexual assault when she reported the assault that occurred in 2011 at Sunnyside police station. The information used in the Sunday World article comprised of her statement given to a member of the South African Police Service (Saps) without the victim’s consent and/or knowledge,” wrote Wise.

Wise demanded an investigation into the apparent negligent and unethical conduct of Saps members since the witness statement was allegedly leaked to a journalist as well as an investigation into the manner in which the Sunday World journalist who worked on the story obtained the said witness statement.

Another matter they wish to see investigated is the fact that the victim was not informed of the decision of the chief prosecutor and the men she accused were informed before she was.

According to the latest statement by Wise a week after the initial statement, the organisation has since met with members of the police service and the FCS unit tasked with the investigation of the complaint.

“An investigation on the concerns raised is currently under way and we await a response in the near future.”

The outcome will be communicated in due course.

