Zinhle Mabena’s husband Robert Ngwenya denies arrest warrant

Representatives of Robert Ngwenya’s camp have vehemently denied an arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Ngwenya is the estranged husband of “Isibaya” actress Zinhle Mabena who plays the character of Sihle.

This is after Sowetan Live reported a warrant of arrest was issued for Ngwenya for allegedly violating a protection order Mabena obtained against him last December.

According to the publication, the warrant was issued by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday authorising police to arrest Ngwenya – a claim that police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters has neither been able to confirm nor deny.

“The warrant of arrest the Sowetan is talking about is still a mystery to us, even after Robert visited various police stations including Eesterus,” said a representative from Ngwenya’s camp in a statement to The Citizen.

“We can confirm that we have not received or seen any warrant until now. All we hear is that there is one, but not from the police. We will be taking this matter further. We will also do the right thing when and if we receive the infamous warrant of arrest by Ms Mabena,” added the representative.

Mabena was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder on 28 January.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said: “A 29-year old female suspect is set to make a first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 following her arrest on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, on suspicion of being involved in the attempted murder of her husband and the murder of the husband’s bodyguard.

“Following an intensive investigation into the shooting incident on 28 January 2021, police found evidence that linked the woman to the attempted murder and murder case.”

Mabena married Ngwenya in 2017 and the pair share a daughter.

