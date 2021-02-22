How Muvhango’s Tebogo Thobejane used to rake in R200k on Onlyfans

Thanks to selling pictures and videos of herself on the social media website, Onlyfans, Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane says she was able to put down an impressive deposit on her fancy home.

Thobejane spoke about her time on Onlyfans in a recent YouTube interview with Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho in addition to opening up about her past relationship with the father of her child, what it was like growing up with Herman Mashaba as an uncle and what happened to her dad’s business relationship with Mashaba.

“Onlyfans money started it, that was the deposit,” said Thobejane after MacG complimented her home.

“Onlyfans nne ile monate (Onlyfans was a great time),” she added.

When co-host Sol Phenduka asked why she spoke about the site in the past tense, Thobejane said she was done with being a content creator for the site.

She then recalled how she was prompted to start creating content for the site at the beginning of lockdown due to the fact that she could no longer earn an income from hosting evenings at nightclubs.

She initially tried to host private parties. However, the income was nothing compared to what she would have ordinarily made hosting at night clubs. So she turned to Onlyfans at the behest of some friends she had overseas.

However, these friends wanted her to sign up using their referral codes so they could earn commission on whatever she made while on the site.

“But the catch is, my girls, if you register on Onlyfans and your girl is on Onlyfans and they use your code, they make a commission. So, it’s lowkey pimping but not pimping.

“I was already posting my ass, everything was already on the internet…”

She felt as though joining the website would empower other women to finally get paid for producing racy online content.

“Onlyfans… people don’t believe this, I used to make, during Covid, almost R200 000 a month. I did and I did it for four months.”

When asked what content she had on her profile, she said she has a teenage son and he was why she kept her content covered up. Under other circumstances, she might have considered making racier content.

“I mean, if I could I would, but I didn’t because of what it’s gonna bring 10 years later for my child.”

Thobejane also admitted to playing up the kind of content she was sending her fans via Onlyfans’ pay-per-view feature.

On her father’s relationship with Herman Mashaba

Her father, Obed Thobejane, has been referred to as a co-founder of cosmetics brand, Black Like Me. However, for years most of the credit has gone to Herman Mashaba.

“Papa Herman is somebody that I grew up with. My dad and papa Herman were very good friends when they were young.”

According to Thobejane, her dad had one of the most popular salons in Dobsonville in his youth.

“I don’t know what happened. It’s like it was two boys that were both hustling and maybe they didn’t reach an agreement. Dad founded Principal Products which was a big brand. It was actually bought out by Proctor & Gamble before he died.”

Watch the rest of the interview below where Thobejane speaks about the human trafficking scandal she and her former friend Faith Nkesti were fingered in, her relationship with her rapper ex and how she burnt through the inheritance her father left her.

