Isibaya’s leading ladies send Zinhle Mabena some love amid divorce drama

Celebrities such as Jessica Nkosi, Mampho Brescia and Uyanda Mbuli have all shown actress Zinhle Mabena some love after a harrowing time in her on-going divorce from high profile businessman Robert Ngwenya.

Mabena was arrested earlier this week following allegations of conspiracy to commit murder due to an incident that occurred on 28 January 2021. Watch the video above for a full break down of what happened.

Taking to the Instagram comments under an image of her media statement, the likes of Uyanda Mbuli told Mabena to “stay strong” as divorces and breakups were hard.

“Sending you prayers and love and strength,” said fellow Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi.

Mampho Brescia of Isibaya also had a message for Mabena, stating “all my love baby girl.”

According to Mabena’s media statement, she has been “subject to a lot of intimidation and scrutiny by an individual known to her and who has been trying to damage her reputation and ethics”.

The statement confirms that she was arrested on 16 February 2021 and detained by the police and held at Olievenhoutbosch Police Station, against her will.

It is there that she was informed of the charges against her.

She appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate Court in Tshwane the following day and according to her team, her case was thrown out and the prosecutor said her arrest was unlawful.

Mabena is not the only one the nation could talk about this past week.

DJs Fresh and Euphonik have been the talk of the town – especially after the family of the woman who accused them of rape in January issued a statement, rubbishing claims made by DJ Fresh that he had been contacted by an aunt of the victim who proceeded to discredit her.

Socialite Zodwa Wabantu also piqued the public’s curiosity when she announced that she would be buying herself a new Lamborghini sports car. This also got the attention of the South African Revenue Service as they sent her a letter of demand.

The letter shook Zodwa to her core and she has declared that she will be “laying low” from now on.

