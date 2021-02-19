Gareth Cliff’s team will not be responding to sexual misconduct allegations

As DJs Fresh and Euphonik continue to make headlines following their recent run-in with the law, public attention seems to be turning towards other South African media personalities who might soon find themselves in a similar situation.

The latest name to come up in public discussion is Cliff Central founder and host of eNCA’s “So What Now,” Gareth Cliff.

The conversation was sparked by Twitter user @tutuzondo who tweeted: “We’ll also have the conversation about Gareth Cliff and his many allegations.”

“Powerful men in the South African entertainment industry have gotten away with too much, for too long. And while the wheels of justice might not be turning as fast as we would like, they’re still turning,” added Zondo.

It wasn’t long before many either replied to the tweet or quoted it with experiences of their own.

He kissed my friend at a club after buying us lots of drinks (we told him when we first met that we were 15…but he didn’t care ????) https://t.co/sjzxKU7kZO — Ana.L (@FemalePencil) February 18, 2021

I came here to say its not just girls he creeps on ????????‍♂️ — Josh Jordaan (@joshjordaan) February 19, 2021

Yet he was not the one fired but mama Mara and that cloud followed her forever. https://t.co/8qaBMahUea pic.twitter.com/urky47G7hH — Mangwanya (@Kumkanikazie1M) February 19, 2021

The maliciousness and ease with which Gareth Cliff spiked Mara Louw’s drink spoke volumes about the type of person we are dealing with. https://t.co/GAdMauQQtR — Ella Hatun (@EllaBellaBleu) February 19, 2021

I had a classmate in high school who had a weird experience with this guy https://t.co/RMylXZn7RO — Lusanda. (@lusandakluthuli) February 19, 2021

If the walls of Tiger Tiger, Babylon, Ty’s and many more clubs frequented by young girls and boys could talk. https://t.co/IKgnfMEre4 — Hugo Stiglitz✨ (@peexs) February 19, 2021

Notorious that one. Club 54 was his pedo playground. https://t.co/Cl9P2c8pOK — RichBlackBitch (@Bandz_Wodumo22) February 19, 2021

Hmm not those predator moves I saw one night out at UCKAR ???? https://t.co/UA50NpEtiS — thottoman empire (@karlowitch) February 18, 2021

The Citizen reached out to Cliff’s management for comment and were informed that Cliff would not be commenting on the matter.

This discussion comes after Cliff hosted controversial podcast host Macgyver “Macg” Mukwevho on his eNCA show to discuss cancel culture, ‘woke twitter’ and hypocrisy.

This after MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka angered the LGBTIQ+ community for transphobic and homophobic comments made in one of the episodes of their show.

Cliff has made it a point to let it be known how much he disdains what he calls cancel culture and “woke Twitter.”

