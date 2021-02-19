Celebs & viral 19.2.2021 03:10 pm

Gareth Cliff’s team will not be responding to sexual misconduct allegations

Kaunda Selisho
Gareth Cliff’s team will not be responding to sexual misconduct allegations

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 30: Gareth Cliff during a press conference at Cliff Central offices on January 30, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The opinionated radio and TV personality will make his official return to SA Idols this week after winning a high court application for his reinstatement on the show. (Photo by Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath)

Cliff’s management said Cliff – who despises cancel culture and “woke Twitter” – would not be commenting on the allegations being made against him.

As DJs Fresh and Euphonik continue to make headlines following their recent run-in with the law, public attention seems to be turning towards other South African media personalities who might soon find themselves in a similar situation.

The latest name to come up in public discussion is Cliff Central founder and host of eNCA’s “So What Now,” Gareth Cliff.

The conversation was sparked by Twitter user @tutuzondo who tweeted: “We’ll also have the conversation about Gareth Cliff and his many allegations.”

“Powerful men in the South African entertainment industry have gotten away with too much, for too long. And while the wheels of justice might not be turning as fast as we would like, they’re still turning,” added Zondo.

It wasn’t long before many either replied to the tweet or quoted it with experiences of their own.

The Citizen reached out to Cliff’s management for comment and were informed that Cliff would not be commenting on the matter.

This discussion comes after Cliff hosted controversial podcast host Macgyver “Macg” Mukwevho on his eNCA show to discuss cancel culture, ‘woke twitter’ and hypocrisy.

This after MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka angered the LGBTIQ+ community for transphobic and homophobic comments made in one of the episodes of their show.

Cliff has made it a point to let it be known how much he disdains what he calls cancel culture and “woke Twitter.”

