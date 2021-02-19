Enhle Mbali rubbishes reports that she and Black Coffee are back together

Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has had to set the record straight on the status of her relationship with her ex-husband Black Coffee (real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo) after reports that they had reconciled.

Mlotshwa took to Instagram along with a screenshot from gossip publication ZAlebs, published on 18 February 2021, with the caption “Black Coffee and Enhle finally kiss and make up?”

“@zalebs nope!! Don’t kill my chance luna. I’m very single, happily so,” declared Mlotshwa in an Instagram story.

After months of rumours about the state of their marriage, fans got confirmation that the pair would be splitting in late 2019 when Mlotshwa applied for a protection order against Black Coffee’s sister, Nomalanga.

This was followed by an explosive report by City Press which alleged that the international DJ had fathered two young children while married to Mlotshwa and that this was what reportedly motivated her to end their marriage.

The DJ then had a one-on-one sitdown with the publication and claimed that he tried everything to save his marriage, even though he was hell-bent on making it known that he was the one who initiated the end of the marriage by calling for a separation via email.

“In April this year, I sent a lengthy email to her in which I suggested that we should separate and she should find a place to stay with the kids and I would pay for it. I did that because I wanted us to improve our marriage and to be more involved with them. But she declined the offer,” he said.

According to City Press, Black Coffee could neither confirm nor deny the rumours about his infidelity and the paternity of the two children in question due to their relevance to matters that are currently before the court.

They have since reportedly reached an amicable solution for maintenance.

