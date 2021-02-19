Johannes Radebe reveals how community helped him ascend to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

South African professional dancer Johannes Radebe has opened up about how his hometown community in Sasolburg helped make his dreams come true.

Featured as one of the professional dancers on the UK version of Strictly Come Dancing, the successful performer says a family member and coach planned a community drive for him to continue dancing when his a child.

In an interview on BBC Morning Live, posted on the Daily Mail, he said his mother and coach asked people to contribute whatever they had for him to go and dance.

“It was the most incredible thing when I really saw the contribution,” Radebe said.

Radebe praised his mother as his “biggest cheerleader” but added that hasn’t seen her since he left SA during the first lockdown.

Radebe is a familiar face in the local version of Strictly Come Dancing from 2006 to 2015. The show involves a novice, a well-known celebrity being taught the tricks of the trade of many dance disciplines.

Posting appreciation of what the show had done for his career, locally and abroad, Radebe said he was humbled by the effort made by the team in 2020.

“I know we get paid for a job but mostly it’s the love for what we do that humbles me, a phenomenal team made sure this show happens in 2020.

“I am so proud of Strictly. Each week we present the loveliest show on TV, uniting the nation from every age, colour and creed whilst providing world-class, wholesome and thrilling entertainment. Thanks to everyone who’s been part of creating the magic and to all of you for tuning in and supporting the show. Keep dancing.”

Radebe is still relishing his time in the UK. He has been featured in many publications such as Hello! magazine and the front cover of Happiful, which tackles mental health.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

