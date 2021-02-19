Celebs & viral 19.2.2021 09:30 am

Pearl Thusi shows support for Euphonik in old video

Kaunda Selisho
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

The video resurfaces just as Euphonik finds his name in the headlines because of rape allegations and questionable online conduct.

Actress Pearl Thusi has been called all sorts of names by social media users after an old video of her declaring love for her friend, Euphonik, resurfaced.

In the video, posted in May 2016 by socialite Linda Moeketsi, Moeketsi and Thusi can bee seen in a night club recording a video message for their friend who had – at the time – made headlines for insulting the nation using his famousnonke” phrase.

“We just want to know, where are our nonke shirts? I’m hlanyo [crazy], he’s hlanyo…” began Pearl, before Moeketsi interjected,  “We’re all hlanyo!”

“We’re all hlanyos. We want our nonke shirts Euphonik and we love you. Spice levels on a million, yeah!” concluded Thusi.


Many found the video “disgusting” and disappointing due to the “hlanyo” reference, as it was a word Euphonik used in reference to his ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba after their breakup.

Fans believe that by using the word, the pair were making fun of the fact that Euphonik was once accused of physically assaulting Matheba.

The reposting of the video comes just as Euphonik finds his name in the headlines. Not only because of the rape allegation that was levelled against him and Fresh but because of his conduct in the days after prosecutors decided not to go forward with the case.

Last month, Thusi found herself receiving a digital lashing after she liked and later unliked tweets featuring sentiments in support of podcast host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho at the height of the backlash against him for transphobic comments that were broadcast on his show.

