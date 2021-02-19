Pearl Thusi shows support for Euphonik in old video

Actress Pearl Thusi has been called all sorts of names by social media users after an old video of her declaring love for her friend, Euphonik, resurfaced.

In the video, posted in May 2016 by socialite Linda Moeketsi, Moeketsi and Thusi can bee seen in a night club recording a video message for their friend who had – at the time – made headlines for insulting the nation using his famous“nonke” phrase.

“We just want to know, where are our nonke shirts? I’m hlanyo [crazy], he’s hlanyo…” began Pearl, before Moeketsi interjected, “We’re all hlanyo!”

“We’re all hlanyos. We want our nonke shirts Euphonik and we love you. Spice levels on a million, yeah!” concluded Thusi.

Remember when Pearl Thusi and Linda Moeketsi made a video asking Euphonic for Nonke Tshirts, telling him they LOVE him, while mocking Bonang by referring to themselves as “Hlanyos”, because that the Nickname Euphonic gave her after he physically abused her? — MPHO ???? (@MphoMoalamedi) February 18, 2021



Many found the video “disgusting” and disappointing due to the “hlanyo” reference, as it was a word Euphonik used in reference to his ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba after their breakup.

Fans believe that by using the word, the pair were making fun of the fact that Euphonik was once accused of physically assaulting Matheba.

And Zinhle and Pearl then wore matching T-shirts with Euphonik to further mock her for that. https://t.co/kHS4vIvKkQ — Jwame™ (@Chi_Chiboya) February 18, 2021

I’m seeing it for the first time today and I’m so disgusted babes. Yerrr — Jwame™ (@Chi_Chiboya) February 18, 2021

The reposting of the video comes just as Euphonik finds his name in the headlines. Not only because of the rape allegation that was levelled against him and Fresh but because of his conduct in the days after prosecutors decided not to go forward with the case.

Last month, Thusi found herself receiving a digital lashing after she liked and later unliked tweets featuring sentiments in support of podcast host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho at the height of the backlash against him for transphobic comments that were broadcast on his show.

