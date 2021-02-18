‘I felt abused by my own wife’ – Zinhle Mabena’s husband fires back

After a bombshell Wednesday which saw Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena accused of conspiracy to commit murder against her husband Robert Ngwenya, he has now spoken out.

The case against Mabena was dropped on Wednesday due to insufficient evidence. She claimed that the allegations were a “mischievous” attempt by her estranged husband, saying she was in an abusive relationship.

Ngwenya has, however, denied these allegations.

“As an activist and a patriot of the iNgwenya Foundation which focuses on aiding those who cannot afford schooling and rescuing nyaope kids who are from broken families because of many things including abuse, I took these lessons to my family.

“Consciously, I have taught my children, my family and even my wife that abuse in any form is wrong and it must never be tolerated irrespective of who dishes it. That behaviour must be confronted immediately and everyone in the house must never be stopped from reporting such to authorities and law enforcement agencies. It is a principle I teach and live by.”

The police said after an investigation into a shooting incident that happened on 28 January 2021, police found evidence that linked a 29-year-old woman to the attempted murder of her husband, Ngwenya, and the murder of Ngwenya’s bodyguard.

Ngwenya then made his own claims that Mabena was the abusive one.

“At some point in my own marriage [I] felt abused by my own wife. Not only did I seek a restraining order, but I even laid a complaint with the police because I couldn’t stand physical abuse.

“It, therefore, cannot come as a shock or something out of the ordinary if my child or my own wife lay such a complaint against me or any other member of the family.”

The wealthy businessman said he felt “powerless” and opened three cases against his wife.

“Any kind of abuse, whether real or imagined, must be, without fail, reported to law-enforcement agencies and let the courts establish facts and mete out the appropriate punishment. Whether perpetrated by a man or a woman, abuse of any form must never be tolerated.”

He concluded that the process of divorce was “draining” and “emotionally exhausting”.

“Currently all I want is for every party involved to survive this process and to protect my kids from this unfortunate drama.”

Mabena said on Wednesday that she was beginning her fight against gender-based violence: “I am ready to roll up my sleeves and fight.”

