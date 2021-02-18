Celebs & viral 18.2.2021 10:29 am

Zodwa Wabantu ‘laying low’ after Sars comes knocking

Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram @zodwalibram

Zodwa Wabantu received a letter of demand from the taxman after she purchased a Lamborghini sports car.

The exciting build-up of purchasing a luxury sports car has dwindled for entertainer Zodwa Wabantu.

The dancer posted earlier this week that she was planning on buying a Lamborghini. After the video shared of her at the dealership with the car adorned with a red bow, one would have thought she purchased it and in fact, she did.

 

Speaking to The Citizen, Zodwa says she received a call from the South African Revenue Service (Sars) after she purchased the Lambo.

“They wanted a letter of demand. I am not really educated with this stuff. But I called my accountant, lawyers and they currently dealing with it, it’s going to take time.”

She added the car was not with her and that she was waiting for the outcome, adding that doesn’t want the car anymore.

“I will see what the outcome is. I think I will lay low from now on,” she said.

A letter of demand is usually sent by Sars in an attempt to clamp down on taxpayers who have outstanding tax debts due.

Earlier this month, Zodwa joined Kenny Kunene’s political party Patriotic Alliance (PA). She said the reason she joined was to be more involved in community work and wanted to have a voice within politics.

ALSO READ: Zodwa Wabantu joins Kenny Kunene’s (political) party

Giving an update on how it was going so far, she said they’re currently campaigning in some parts of the country.

 

