Ntsiki claps back at body shamers

Ntsiki Mazwai also shared a string of tweets on the decision to dismiss the rape case against Fresh and Euphonik on Monday.

Ntsiki Mawazi has never shied away from hitting backing at those to who want to “bully” her.

The artist and poet posted a self-love picture of herself, naked in a pool, over the weekend.


The cheeky picture garnered a lot of attention and unfortunately, some of it wasn’t good. Many celebrities, including influencers such as Mihlali Ndamase posted sexy lingerie pictures to mark Valentine’s Day but Ntsiki’s didn’t receive this praise.


This tweet created much discussion with people coming to Ntsiki’s defence.

Ntsiki also had her say.”Here is what I wish for you to understand….. When I too wear face beats, weaves and costumes I will be exactly the same as your fake beauties. In fact, you will be stunned at how photogenic I am. But there is absolutely NOTHING they can do to have a mind like mine.”


Ntsiki is currently embroiled in legal case brought by DJ Fresh, after he filed an application against Mazwai to take down social media posts that name him as a rapist.

Always supporting gender-based violence victims and voicing her opinions, she shared a string of tweets on the decision to dismiss the rape case against Fresh and Euphonik on Monday.




