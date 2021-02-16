Ntsiki claps back at body shamers

Warning: this article contains an instance of nudity

Ntsiki Mawazi has never shied away from hitting backing at those to who want to “bully” her.

The artist and poet posted a self-love picture of herself, naked in a pool, over the weekend.





The cheeky picture garnered a lot of attention and unfortunately, some of it wasn’t good. Many celebrities, including influencers such as Mihlali Ndamase posted sexy lingerie pictures to mark Valentine’s Day but Ntsiki’s didn’t receive this praise.

Mihlali makes everyone else look like Ntsiki Mazwai — Marcus Jr. ???? (@dumisane_) February 14, 2021



This tweet created much discussion with people coming to Ntsiki’s defence.

Ntsiki also had her say.”Here is what I wish for you to understand….. When I too wear face beats, weaves and costumes I will be exactly the same as your fake beauties. In fact, you will be stunned at how photogenic I am. But there is absolutely NOTHING they can do to have a mind like mine.”

I get that Ntsiki ain’t your type, but is it necessary to insult her ? — Mrs Jackson (@MathabaJorge) February 15, 2021

Report the account that made fun of Ntsiki. It’s stupid and reckless. This thing of trying to not be human on Twitter is evil. The thing is you think because people don’t know you, you can mock people as you please. — AttorneyAtLaw (@ZacMoselane) February 15, 2021





This thing of coming on Twitter to make fun of Ntsiki Mazwai’s looks has to stop. U are allowed not to like her as a person or to disagree with her views but shading her looks, come on. in 2021, really? ????‍♀️ — TK_Nala (@ThokozaniNala) February 15, 2021

Ntsiki is currently embroiled in legal case brought by DJ Fresh, after he filed an application against Mazwai to take down social media posts that name him as a rapist.

ALSO READ: Judgment reserved in DJ Fresh and Ntsiki Mazwai legal battle

Always supporting gender-based violence victims and voicing her opinions, she shared a string of tweets on the decision to dismiss the rape case against Fresh and Euphonik on Monday.

Again…… A rapist usually repeats the crime. Even if you don’t have evidence. If enough women come forward…. You are each others evidence. Camagu — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) February 16, 2021





Rapists are celebrating today….. — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) February 16, 2021





The decision by Prosecutor to issue a nolle prosequi is based on whether or not the SAPS has done it’s work in providing him or her with sufficient evidence to prosecute. So the issue is what investigations did the Detective do before handing the file to the Prosecutor. — AttorneyAtLaw (@ZacMoselane) February 15, 2021



